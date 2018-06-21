If You Care: Here’s The Reason 30-Year-Old Blac Chyna Kicked Her 18-Year-Old Boo YBN Almighty Jay Out Of The Playroom

Blac Chyna Split With YBN Almighty Jay Over ‘Flirting’

As you may already know, it’s a wrap for Blac Chyna and her barely legal boo-thing YBN Almighty Jay. YBN went public with the news of their split via IG, but Chyna remained silent and seemingly unbothered on her end.

But what was the reason for their split? According to TMZ, pretty predictably, some very 18-year-old isht ultimately led to their demise.

Insider sources say that Chyna wasn’t too pleased with the fact that Jay was sliding into girls his own age’s DM’s behind her back. Also, she caught wind of him hanging out with a few women here and there after his shows. Bear in mind, this boy left high school about 15 minutes ago…but we digress.

To top it all off, Chyna thinks he may have gotten a chick pregnant as well, though there’s no concrete proof at the moment.

Either way, Chyna got fed up with fighting with the youngin’ over his shenanigans, and called things off.

We guess now all she needs to do is come up with a creative coverup idea…

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Image/Splash/Instagram