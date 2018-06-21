BlackInkCrewChi: Rachel Is Trying To Buck Up On The Crew And Twitter Is Getting Fed Up With Her

Black Ink Crew’s Rachel Is Despised

Rachel has been one of the centers of attention on Black Ink Chi for a while now, but she’s generally been a sympathetic figure. After all, she was the one getting cheated on by Ryan while trying to hold him down and be a good woman. However, the tables have started to turn, coming at a head the last two weeks. First, Rachel seemed wholly unimpressed by Ryan getting a new place for his new shop, then she tried to go in on the old crew, but the energy seemed to turn people off. Now, she’s catching all kinds of internet slander.

Rachel got all this energy all of a sudden… #BlackInkCrewCHI pic.twitter.com/96zwCLIdUy — Alaysha Kae 👑 (@layshakae_x3) June 21, 2018

Fair or nah? Take a look and decide for yourselves.