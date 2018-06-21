Growing Up Hip Hop Exclusive Clip: Damon Dash Stages Intervention For Son Boogie!!

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Hip-hop mogul Damon Dash stages an intervention for his troubled son Boogie on the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip-Hop.”

Surrounded by cast members and family, Dash’s oldest son admits that he has a problem.

“When I do any drugs, I do too much of it at one time,” Boogie told his father, adding that he wished the confrontation could have occurred away from the cameras. That’s when his father boots the production crew out of the intervention.

But Boogie stops short of committing to rehab, prompting an ultimatum from his father.

