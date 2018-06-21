Y’all Finna Argue: Jesse Williams’ 50K A Month Child Support Bill Has Split The Internet Right Down The Middle

Jesse Williams’ Child Support Struggles

The internet loves nothing more than arguing over child and spousal support. It’s a favorite pastime. So when news broke that Jesse Williams would be paying 50K in child support and 50K in spousal support…A MONTH, it sent the whole internet into a tizzy. Is that too much? Is there a such thing as too much? Doesn’t she deserve it? If he makes 500K a month, shouldn’t she get 20 percent?

Jesse williams at the courthouse trying to convince the judge to reduce his Spousal support pic.twitter.com/Usc89VebHZ — R (@l2acist) June 20, 2018

So you know everyone had to argue. Peep the wildest, most angry and sometimes sensible reactions. What do you think?