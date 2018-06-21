Where’s Emily B? Fabolous Gets Embarrassingly Curved By Thick IG Model Miss Peru

Miss Peru Puts Fabolous On Blast

Da-da-da-da-dayuuuum! Fabolous just high-key embarrassed himself on social media. The rapper seems to have been on a “positive daddy and partner” campaign ever since the news of his alleged domestic dispute with Emily B made news. The couple has been sharing family photos and snap videos of seemingly happier cohesive times, so why is he sending thirsty DMs to women on IG???

Yesterday, an instagram model by the name of “Miss Peru” put Fab on blast. She posted up a screenshot of him in her direct messages and she curved him by not responding. Instead, she wrote “Nah I’m good love, enjoy.” Then, she expressed to her followers she didn’t like abusers. YIKES!

