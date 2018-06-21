Heartfelt Ting: Nicki Minaj (A Former Undocumented Child Immigrant) Shows Compassion Towards Children Suffering In Separation Policy

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Was An Undocumented Immigrant

Oh, Onika!

Nicki Minaj showed her empathy and compassion towards undocumented children being separated from their parents. Policies were being enforced that ripped apart families at the Mexican border in order to “punish” parents for entering the U.S. undocumented. Just yesterday Trump signed an executive order to stop the separation of families, but the damage has already been done.

Nicki Minaj, who is of Trinidadian decent, reflected on what it would mean to her had she been in the shoes of those children.

I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again…

Nicki’s mama eventually settled in Queens, NY and we know the rest! Could you imagine if her life went the way some of the Mexican children are experiencing now, virtually “lost” from their mothers and fathers? Sick.