THOTful Nights: Newly Single Blac Chyna Parties With Amber Rose At Bootsy Bellows

- By Bossip Staff
American models Amber Rose and Blac Chyna leave Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles, CA.

Blac Chyna Parties It Up With Amber Rose Following Break Up With YBN Almighty Jay

If her juvenile joystick thought Blac Chyna would sit home crying after their breakup — he thought wrong. Chy was spotted in the streets of LA holding hands with her HOmegirl Amber Rose.

The buxom besties started their night celebrating at Amber’s Simply Be launch before heading to Bootsy Bellows for more partying. DJ Duffey and Amber’s gang of gay guys were also seen with the duo.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for IG pics

Thotatron and Thotamus Prime 😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

What do you think of Amber’s Thotatron and Thotamus Prime nicknames?

Felt like I was back at Sue’s again 🤗 #Gimmieallurmoney

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

My cousin ❤️ @amberrose

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

