THOTful Nights: Newly Single Blac Chyna Parties With Amber Rose At Bootsy Bellows

Blac Chyna Parties It Up With Amber Rose Following Break Up With YBN Almighty Jay

If her juvenile joystick thought Blac Chyna would sit home crying after their breakup — he thought wrong. Chy was spotted in the streets of LA holding hands with her HOmegirl Amber Rose.

The buxom besties started their night celebrating at Amber’s Simply Be launch before heading to Bootsy Bellows for more partying. DJ Duffey and Amber’s gang of gay guys were also seen with the duo.

