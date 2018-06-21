THASS And Tiddays: Sultry Sexxxy Yoncé OTR Embarrasses Blue Ivy, But Is Making The Entire Internet Say Dayuuuum!

Beyonce’s THASS And Tiddays Spark Hilarity

Blue Ivy’s reaction to her mama and daddy being freaky on their tour screen is making its rounds, and it’s hilarious! The poor 6-year-old literally vanishes out of sheer embarrassment of Bey and Jay steaming up the big screen. But not everyone is looking away!

Blue avoiding Beyonce and Jay Z’s Bed segment is the most accurate depiction of me sending a risky text, throwing my phone, and waiting the persons answer pic.twitter.com/bjPLR7FWuJ — 🖤 (@Princessofwifi) June 20, 2018

Well…

Wow!! Beyoncé’s titties just out here tittying! My cleavage could never pic.twitter.com/jocs01zlmS — HOLLY (@HxllzSays) June 21, 2018

Sorry baby girl! Fans are not getting ENOUGH of Bey Bey’s thicky thighs and The Carter’s sultry tour experience. First we got a sexxxy tour book, a sultry visual of lovers at the Lourve and an overall show of HOT DAMN during OTRII.

Hit the flip for more of folks fanning out for The Carter Queen’s sexy bawwwdy.