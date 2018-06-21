Lovers In London: Ciara And Russell Wilson Cross The Pond And Paint The Town Pink

- By Bossip Staff
WeirPhotos / SplashNews.com

Ciara and Russell Wilson Love It Up In London

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are currently living their best lives in London. The couple were photographed leaving The V&A Summer Party at the V&A Museum in Knightsbridge Wednedsday. The event was hosted by the museum chairman who also happens to be the president of Condé Nast, in partnership with Harrods. In other words, Cici is plugged TF in.

Ciara and Russell Wilson The 2018 V&A Summer Party at The V&A Museum in Knightsbridge in London, England, UK. The evnt was hosted by the museum chairman, who is also the Cond? Nast president, in partnership with Harrods.

WeirPhotos / SplashNews.com

Both of the Wilsons wore Tom Ford. She went for an all pink look with a wet and wavy wig that had some commenters calling her Rick James. You likey?

Date Night In London. Me and My Hubby In @TomFord. V&A

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Retro Vibes. V&A

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

