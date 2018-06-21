Lovers In London: Ciara And Russell Wilson Cross The Pond And Paint The Town Pink

Ciara and Russell Wilson Love It Up In London

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are currently living their best lives in London. The couple were photographed leaving The V&A Summer Party at the V&A Museum in Knightsbridge Wednedsday. The event was hosted by the museum chairman who also happens to be the president of Condé Nast, in partnership with Harrods. In other words, Cici is plugged TF in.

Both of the Wilsons wore Tom Ford. She went for an all pink look with a wet and wavy wig that had some commenters calling her Rick James. You likey?

