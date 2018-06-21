Sucker For Love: Jimmy Fallon Asks Pete Davidson About Ariana Grande Engagement And He Says, “It’s F***ing Lit!” [VIDEO]

Pete Davidson Talks About Engagement To Ariana Grande

This is pretty hilarious. Pete Davidson went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and talked all about what it’s like being with Ariana Grande. We almost died when he says guys tell him he gives them hope and that he didn’t realize he was THAT ugly.

The happy couple were also photographed in New York holding hands and sucking lollipops. Do you think they’re a perfect match?