Sucker For Love: Jimmy Fallon Asks Pete Davidson About Ariana Grande Engagement And He Says, “It’s F***ing Lit!” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Pete Davidson Talks About Engagement To Ariana Grande

This is pretty hilarious. Pete Davidson went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and talked all about what it’s like being with Ariana Grande. We almost died when he says guys tell him he gives them hope and that he didn’t realize he was THAT ugly.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson mirror each other by sucking on lollipops and holding hands when out and about in New York

Splashnews.com

The happy couple were also photographed in New York holding hands and sucking lollipops. Do you think they’re a perfect match?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1649173/sucker-for-love-jimmy-fallon-asks-pete-davidson-about-ariana-grande-engagement-and-he-says-its-fing-lit-video/
Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus