Whew Lawd: Mrs. Thiccredible’s Milfy Delicious Pixar Cakes Have Twitter In A TIZZY

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Mrs. Thicccredible Is Shattering The Internet

The Incredibles 2 is currently the BIGGEST movie on Earth mostly because of totes adorbsy super baby Jack-Jack and his milfy delicious supershero mommy Mrs. Thiccredible whose crime-stopping curves (YES, WE KNOW SHE’S A CARTOON BUT STILL…) sparked an infectious thirst wave across the whole entire grown adult internet.

Peep the hilarious chaos over Mrs. Thicccredible’s world-famous pixar cakes on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo courtesy of Disney

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus