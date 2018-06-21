Bye Clifford! Here’s What ‘Unbothered’ Tiny’s Doing In The Wake Of T.I.’s ‘Greenleaf’ Glute Grabbing Scandal

Tiny Harris Thanks Fans After T.I. ‘Cheating’ Scandal

Tiny Harris looks unbothered even though her husband was caught this week caressing the cheeks of a lady who’s clearly not her.

As previously reported T.I. was spotted in Indiana this weekend with actress Asia’h Epperson and looked very familiar with the “Greenleaf” star, at one point even smacking her on the azz and canoodling with her on a couch.

Asia’h then defiantly told fans, Tiny fans in particular, that she’s much “too busy” to respond to their shady comments.

Despite the scandal, T.I.’s actual wife is holding her head high and thanking fans for their support…

while getting ready to perform with Xscap3 at the ASCAP Awards where they’ll be presented with the Golden Note Award for their career milestones.

Tiny shared a picture of herself before rehearsal with the Beyonce quoting caption, “Ain’t nothing to a Real One…Ain’t nothing to a Boss!”

What Greenleaf glute grabbing drama?!

Are you #TeamTiny???

More of unbothered Mrs. Harris on the flip.