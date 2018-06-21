So Sad: Charred Remains Of Missing TX Parents & Their 5-Year-Old Son Found After White Man Confesses

Man charged after charred bodies of missing Angleton family found https://t.co/W8YwEss0BQ via @HoustonChron — PMJ (@milt_pat) June 20, 2018

Man Charged After Charred Bodies Of Missing Texas Family Found

The bodies of a Texas couple and their 5-year-old son were recently found after their accused killer made a confession.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the charred remains believed to be of Maya Rivera, 24, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28 and Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., 5, were found nearly 50 miles from their home after they went missing June 10.

Authorities now have Robert Allen Satterfield, 36, in custody for the crime after he was pulled over while driving a car belonging to Rivera.

The Chronicle adds that investigators took him to a property after he agreed to cooperate and recovered skeletal remains there.

“It is believed these remains to be the same of Hudson, Rivera and their child,” the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release Sunday. “The remains are at this point unidentifiable as there had been an attempt to dispose of the bodies by burning them.”

So far police have not released a motive for the crime.

The news was confirmed by Rivera’s own mother who posted an update on the murders on Facebook.

This has to be DEVASTATING news for the family. We pray that they find peace in knowing that their killer will be brought to justice.