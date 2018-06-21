Leroy Joe Small Popped Trying To Flee From Police While Car Is In Park Is Arrested Down The Street After Cops Finish Laughing…
(Charleston Police)
Police in Charleston arrested 20-yr-old Leroy Joe Small after they say Small, who was pulled over, looked right at them before mashing the gas and going nowhere fast since the car was still in park. Small then put the car in drive and drove off, but was picked up down the street…after the rollers were done laughing probably.