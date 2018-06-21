Get Your Life Together: Men Face 20 Years in Prison for Buying Jordans With Counterfeit Money

Men Face Prison Time For Buying Sneakers With Fake Money

Expensive or sought after sneakers being purchased with counterfeit money isn’t anything new, but one recent attempt is proving that the jig just isn’t worth it.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Kansas, three men in Wichita have been indicted on charges of both counterfeiting and passing counterfeit currency. Police say that Douglas Blocker, Traevon McGairty, and Cornelius Wilson were the ones behind two sneaker purchases, in which $1,000 of fake money was exchanged.

The report states that the men used a photocopy machine to duplicate $20 bills before they arranged meet-ups with multiple sneaker sellers. For first sale, Blocker allegedly paid someone $480 in fake bills in exchange for four pairs of Jordans. The second time around, all three defendants were involved, as they passed off $520 of the photocopied cash in exchange for three pairs of unnamed sneakers.

Now, they’re looking at a pretty hefty sentence over the fake stack.

The three men are facing up to 20 years in federal prison, along with fines as much as $250,000 on each of the two counts.

SMH.