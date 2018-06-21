“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Will Taylor’s Groom Still Take Her As His Wedded Wife After She Ticks Him Off AGAIN? [VIDEO]

It’s almost time for a new episode of “Bridezillas” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you…

Here’s details from the upcoming episode:

RebelZilla Devlyn’s redneck wedding sparks epic feud when she clashes with her mother-in-law & her family objects. QueenZilla Taylor crashes her groom’s bachelor party, then he goes missing on her big day & an unexpected guest changes everything!

The upcoming episode of “Bridezillas,” airs Friday, June 22 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.

