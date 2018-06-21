Poppington: Jhené Aiko, Trevor Jackson, Y’Lan Noel and Kendrick Lamar Attend Heineken & CAA’s BET Awards Week Kick-Off Party

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 20: Jhene Aiko attends CAA's BET Awards Week Kick-Off Party in Partnership with Heineken at World of Wheels on June 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for CAA)

Last night (June 20), Heineken was served as the exclusive beer at CAA’s BET Awards Week Kick-Off Party, where guests including Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, Trevor Jackson, Y’Lan Noel, Rotimi, Ella Mai, Angell Conwell and Dan Rue & Nick Joseph, roller skated at World on Wheels in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar arrived with his own skates and was spotted taking a several laps around the rink, while Jhené Aiko took a few spins around the rink with a small group of friends.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 20: Trevor Jackson and Y'lan Noel attend CAA's BET Awards Week Kick-Off Party in Partnership with Heineken at World of Wheels

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for CAA)

Trevor Jackson and Y’lan Noel arrived later in the evening, and spent most of the evening by the arcade games.

Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus