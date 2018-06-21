You’re Welcome: Get Your Tickets — ‘Uncle Drew’ Screenings Are Coming To A City Near You!

Lionsgate Offers Early ‘Uncle Drew’ Screenings To Ten U.S. Cities

We got an early preview of ‘Uncle Drew’ last weekend and absolutely loved it.

Here’s a full synopsis of the film:

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

‘Uncle Drew’ arrives in theatres June 29, 2018. But Lionsgate is currently offering early screenings in ten U.S. cities — visit the links below to get your tickets!

1. Los Angeles

2. Chicago

3. Charlotte

4. New York

5. Philadelphia

6. Atlanta

7. Memphis

8. Detroit

9. Washington DC

10. Dallas