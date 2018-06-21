“The Four” Preview: A Female Rap Battle Sharaya Is Challenged By Lil Bri [VIDEO]

Tonight on THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, 17-year-old Lil Bri comes for reigning “four” artist, Sharaya J., in an all-star female rap battle.

Lil Bri auditioned with Hate It or Love It (THE FOUR version) and received three yes’ from the judges, giving her the green light to challenge Sharaya.

Sharaya J. Defends Her Seat with Stir Fry (THE FOUR version)

BOSSIP spoke to Sharaya before the competition and asked what it’s like going into the new season with the spotlight on her already.

“It feels good,” Sharaya told BOSSIP. It’s a great opportunity that I’m really excited for. I’m going to take it by the reins and go out there and do me.”

Sharaya has a long history in the music business having previously worked as a dancer and formerly being signed to Missy Elliott. We asked if her experience gives her a competitive edge.

“Yea, that’s a fact I am very comfortable with the stage. Anything can happen when you’re out there so I just hope I can show them what I’m bringing and kill it! What I liked about the show, they allow you to come on the show as the artist that you are, and that little twist where you can get up there and battle on the spot. That sold me, it really reminds me of hip hop and coming up dancing that’s what you had to do.”

The Four airs (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Will you be watching?