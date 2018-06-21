MAGAdashian Strikes: Kim K Got Flame Broiled For Saying She Wants Y’all Wack A$$ President To “Succeed”

Kim K Supports Trump

All it took was one meeting for Kim Kardashian to turn full MAGA like her husband. In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter to promote her makeup (smh):

I try to see all sides, especially after this experience [referring to the controversy over her visit to the White House]. There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him [President Trump] to win. I want him to succeed, because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.

Does she realize that Trump’s idea of winning is locking up babies, making black people poor and half the world blown up, among other things? Sigh. To no one’s surprise, it sounds like Kim K is drinking the Trump juice. This came as kids were getting separated from their parents at the border. SMH.

“Kim Kardashian fled to Paris after she said she’s rooting for Trump to succeed.” **fixed it** pic.twitter.com/GgZ9aOpllC — BlackFilmsonNetflix (@blknetflix) June 21, 2018

Kim is rightfully getting dragged for it. Take a look…