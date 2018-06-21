2Cool4U: Meet Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé, The Most Interesting Man In The World Cup

Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé Is Winning The World Cup

42-year-old Senegal Coach-turned-global obsession Aliou Cissé is living his BEST life as the ONLY Black head coach at FIFA’s 2018 World Cup with a memeable passion that we’re pretty sure helped his underdog squad upset Poland to become the FIRST African team to win a World Cup match.

Peep the growing Twitter hysteria over super cool Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé on the flip.

    Feature photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

