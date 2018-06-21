2Cool4U: Meet Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé, The Most Interesting Man In The World Cup
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé Is Winning The World Cup
42-year-old Senegal Coach-turned-global obsession Aliou Cissé is living his BEST life as the ONLY Black head coach at FIFA’s 2018 World Cup with a memeable passion that we’re pretty sure helped his underdog squad upset Poland to become the FIRST African team to win a World Cup match.
Peep the growing Twitter hysteria over super cool Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images