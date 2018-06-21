Mommy To Be Bardi Couldn’t Care Less About Becoming Offset’s 4th Baby Mama—But Where’s Her Baby Shower?

Cardi B Talks Becoming Offset’s Baby’s Mother In Rolling Stone

Cardi B is clapping back at people commenting on her Offset coupledom/pregnancy. As previously reported Cardi and Set are covering Rolling Stone and speaking on the impending birth of their baby girl.

According to Bardi who’s due next month, she’s well aware that people are clowning her for being the FOURTH woman to have a child with Offset—but she doesn’t care.

“People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom,” said Bardi. “I know I’m not having a baby with a shitty-a** man.

OKURRR!

She also told Rolling Stone that she was disappointed that the media ruined her baby announcement for her…

“The media didn’t even let me tell people, and I hated that. I really wanted to tell them [Atlantic Records] myself, to sit down with them and tell everybody that I am pregnant and I have a plan.”

and admitted that her team (of course) panicked and thought her career might be over.

“A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career. It was like, ‘You can’t do this. This might f-ck up your career”

Luckily for her it looks like her career has yet to take a hit, people can’t get enough of her Bardi bump and rock star romance.

Cardi B and Offset for Rolling Stone A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Jun 20, 2018 at 5:51am PDT

