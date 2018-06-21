Pure Preciousness: Crystal Smith Shares The First Full Photo Of Her Newborn Ne-Yo Seed

In celebrity seed news…

Crystal Smith Shares Baby Roman Photo

Proud mama Crystal Smith is sharing the first photo of her newborn with her hubby Ne-Yo.

The former “Platinum Life” star who welcomed her second son, Roman Alexander-Raj, with Ne-Yo less than a week ago, posted a precious pic of her baby boy’s face.

In the caption, she also noted that her baby boy (who apparently has green eyes) has given her a sense of calm and she feels more connected to him than anyone else on the planet.

“The sense of calm that has come over me and my emotions is all due to him!” said Crystal. “I feel more connected to this perfect little angel than I have anyone in my life.”

Isn’t he precious???