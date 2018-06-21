Pure Preciousness: Crystal Smith Shares The First Full Photo Of Her Newborn Ne-Yo Seed
Crystal Smith Shares Baby Roman Photo
Proud mama Crystal Smith is sharing the first photo of her newborn with her hubby Ne-Yo.
The former “Platinum Life” star who welcomed her second son, Roman Alexander-Raj, with Ne-Yo less than a week ago, posted a precious pic of her baby boy’s face.
In the caption, she also noted that her baby boy (who apparently has green eyes) has given her a sense of calm and she feels more connected to him than anyone else on the planet.
“The sense of calm that has come over me and my emotions is all due to him!” said Crystal. “I feel more connected to this perfect little angel than I have anyone in my life.”
My perfect lil #TBT! A week ago today God have me the most precious gift ever. I began to change Since the beginning of my pregnancy , the sense of calm that has come over me and my emotions is all due to Him! I feel more connected to this perfect little angel than I have anyone in my life. Don’t get me wrong SJ is the apple of my eye and no one will ever take the love I have or the place of my first born but it’s something so spiritual (and painful 🤨) about breastfeeding. I can’t really explain the connection. I wish I could keep him to myself forever 🤗 He May be daddy’s baby twin 🙄 @neyo but Roman is MINE 😍🤗 Hello world!!! I hope you’re ready for #RomanAlexanderRajSmith!!! P.s He has green eyes 🙌🏽 #TheQueenOfKings 👑 #WeMakeSomePrettyBabies @neyo
Isn’t he precious???