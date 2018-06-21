Virgil Abloh Debuts First Louis Vuitton Collection In Paris With Support From Kanye, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, & More

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Virgil Abloh Debuts LV Collection In Paris

Virgil Abloh debuted his first-ever men’s collection at a Fashion Week show in Paris on Tuesday morning with some major support in the crowd. The classic name brand appointed Abloh as the artistic director of the luxury line’s men’s division, which he was showing off for the first time.

At the end of the show, Abloh received a standing ovation and embraced Kanye West. It was a historic moment and brought his partner in fashion and long time friend to tears….awww.

history is made • #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kanyewest

A post shared by KIM K WEST (@kimxnavy) on

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Victor Cruz, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attended the fashion show, and Kid Cudi walked down the multicolor runway to Kanye’s track “I Thought About Killing You,” from his recent album ye according to Newsweek.

Ironically, LHHATL’s Tommie was also in attendance, she boasted about meeting Rihanna on instagram…Hit the flip see all the photos and videos from the beautiful fashion event.

Robyn ❤️ Via @tommiee_ IG story @badgalriri #rihanna #riri #badgalriri

A post shared by Beba (@rihannakillah) on

⚡️⚡️⚡️ @kyliejenner @jordynwoods @travisscott

A post shared by KUWTK (@lifeofkuwtk) on

Kim & Naomi Campbell in Paris at Louis Vuitton show on June 21, 2018

A post shared by KKW MAFIA MEDIA (@kkwmafiamedia) on

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner #lvmenss18 @travisscott @kyliejenner 🙏❤️

A post shared by Travis Scott (@laflamesrodeo) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Travis and Kylie at the LV fashion show #travisscott #Kyliejenner

    A post shared by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (@kyandtravis) on

    Kanye & Kim in Paris

    A post shared by Rap Direct (@rapdirect) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus