Virgil Abloh Debuts First Louis Vuitton Collection In Paris With Support From Kanye, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, & More

Virgil Abloh Debuts LV Collection In Paris

Virgil Abloh debuted his first-ever men’s collection at a Fashion Week show in Paris on Tuesday morning with some major support in the crowd. The classic name brand appointed Abloh as the artistic director of the luxury line’s men’s division, which he was showing off for the first time.

At the end of the show, Abloh received a standing ovation and embraced Kanye West. It was a historic moment and brought his partner in fashion and long time friend to tears….awww.

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Victor Cruz, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attended the fashion show, and Kid Cudi walked down the multicolor runway to Kanye’s track “I Thought About Killing You,” from his recent album ye according to Newsweek.

Ironically, LHHATL's Tommie was also in attendance, she boasted about meeting Rihanna on instagram.