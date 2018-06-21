Detroit Stand Up: Prince’s Cousin Elijah Connor Features Tee Grizzley For “Mill Ticket” [Video]

Elijah Connor Feat. Tee Grizzley “Mill Ticket”

Elijah Connor is a Detroit native Singer-Songwriter, Producer, Actor, and Model. The Musical Genius is the younger cousin of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Music Legend “Prince” that has a distinctive sound and unique style that is captivating audiences everywhere. “Prince music legacy is living through Elijah Connor as he is the last of the family tree to be musically talented,” said Elijah’s mom Dr. Janet Connor. You can also catch him TONIGHT on “The Four: Battle for Stardom”