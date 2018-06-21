Malevolent Melania Trump Wears ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket While Visiting Border Detention Facility

Melania Trump Wears”I Really Don’t Care” Jacket

Your First Lady is either a dumb broad with an even dumber team of handlers OR she’s a cruel clump of quinoa that wants the world to know how she really feels.

Melania Trump is currently catching hell after she had a photo op visit to one of the border detention centers where children who’ve been taken away from their families are being housed.

Unfortunately for her, The Daily Mail pointed out that the malevolent milksop wore some pretty tasteless attire in the form of Zara jacket that read “I really don’t care, Do U” while boarding Air Force One from Andrews Air Force base.

The $39 jacket from Zara has caused such a stir that a White House spokesperson was forced to respond.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” said East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham.

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

You…deplorable…dummy.

People are now wondering if Melania’s jacket was a not so cryptic message, and they’re also pointing out that she never visited any of the immigrant children being kept in cages, at least not with the media present. Instead, the Trumpster trollop visited a church shelter and spoke with the press.

Melania Trump cancels the visit to the real detention center, where the press was banned from shooting photos and video, but holds a photo-op at a church shelter that is NOT a detention center. https://t.co/2neyffeAEF pic.twitter.com/zDPdt3Zhjj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 21, 2018

These people are the WORST!

*UPDATE* Oxidized Orange Juice in Office says his wife’s jacket was referring to the “fake news” media.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

You sure, sis?

What did YOU think about Melania’s jacket??? Is this some Trump level trolling???