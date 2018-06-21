Call Chrissy: Jim Jones Popped On Alleged Drug And Firearm Charges In Georgia

Jim Jones Arrested In Georgia

According to TMZ, a vehicle containing Jim Jones led Georgia cops on a chase that ended with him getting busted for alleged possession of drugs and a handgun. He was eventually was arrested in Cowetta County.

The NYC rapper was reportedly a backseat passenger in a car cops pulled over Thursday night. The Sheriff’s department is reporting that instead of stopping, the car accelerated. During the chase, the car struck a deputy’s vehicle before stopping.

Per TMZ:

Jones and three others were reportedly in the car. Deputies allegedly found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, 2 loaded pistols and “petty” cash. One of the pistols was stolen, according to cops. Neither Jones nor his friends admitted possession of any of the items … but Jones said he had a prescription for the Oxy and Percocet pills. Jones also told cops he told the driver to pull over, but she was acting “incoherent.” Since no one claimed the paraphernalia … everyone was busted. Jones was charged for possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics … all felonies. He also got a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original container.

Yikes! Jimmy was released on $7,000 bail. Do you think he was (allegedly) popping all those pills recreationally???