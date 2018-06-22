XXXTentacion’s Mother Reveals That The Late Rapper Has A Child On The Way

Late Rapper XXXTentacion Expecting A Child

It seems that XXXTentacion’s legacy will live on beyond the adoration of his fans and the criticism surrounding his actions. Apparently, the rapper had another life on the way at the time of his death.

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, shared a photo to her Instagram of an early-term ultrasound alongside the simple message “He left us a final gift.”

He left us a final gift. A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

Bernard included no further details on the matter.

Now, it is unclear who the ultrasound belongs to, or how far along the mystery woman carrying this child is supposed to be.

But until we have further details, we suppose congratulations are in order for the late rapper, his family, and for those close to him to have this good news on the heels of his murder.

Joe Chea