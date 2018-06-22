Kobe Bryant Denied Entry Into The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences…But What Was The Real Reason?

Kobe Bryant Denied Membership To The Academy

Even though he’s now an Oscar Award-winning executive producer and writer…Kobe Bryant has been deemed ‘not versed enough’ for membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Winners are typically automatically considered for membership if they aren’t already in the club, though it’s subject to a vote by standing members. However, according to TMZ, the baller-turned-filmmaker wasn’t voted into the organization amid claims that he doesn’t have a substantial enough body of work for inclusion.

Producers admitted into the academy need to have at least 2 screen credits on theatrical films that meet the Academy’s standards. Mind you, Kobe won the Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball” this year. He also produced the docu-series ‘Muse’ in 2015, though that was made for Showtime and works for television don’t fall into the Academy’s scope of inclusion.

However, many suspect that the REAL reason Kobe got shut out was due to his sordid past with sexual misconduct claims, which reared its ugly head immediately after Kobe was given his award this year. Word is, the Academy simply doesn’t want the #MeToo smoke of admitting a new member who already has the mark of rape accusations on his name.

Hmm. What do you think of Kobe being denied a voting stake with the Oscars, despite his new route of filmmaking?

Getty