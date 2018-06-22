Bae Of The Day: Here’s Your Reminder That Emily B Is Fine As Hell In Her Own Right

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

GETTY

Emily B Is Bae

Yesterday news broke that Fabulous was caught hopping in some thickalicious IG honey’s page and it sent the internet into a tizzy. People were going in on Fab, fawning over the woman and everything in between. What’s lost in all of this is the fact that Emily B is straight up beautiful and doesn’t need to be dealing with this BS.

So let’s celebrate her beauty for a bit, please? Deal? Good. Take a look.

Stay sharp and far from timid…

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

I know how I wanna live my life ❣️

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Hair: @krailesbeauty #30inchhair #cutandstyled #sewin #tiptuesday

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

💕

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Happy 20th anniversary @latina 💃🏻

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Lost Archives

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Excuse me miss, what's your name? 😋 TOP: @fashionnova

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    self-re·flec·tion

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    ‘Tis the Season 🎄

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    High End

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    Be a Flower.. Not a Weed lol #tidalx

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    It's been awhile

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus