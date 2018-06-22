Alleged Footage Of XXXTentacion’s Killer (Dedrick Williams) Snitching On Self, In Court, And His Brother Threatens Y’all [Video]
(Broward County Sheriff)
XXXTentacions alleged killer, 22-yr-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams, was arrested 2-days after the killing and folks are saying the above footage shows him bragging about the killing saying the rapper did something to his cousin as the reason behind the slaying. Wonder if the video above is WHY he was arrested?
Anyways, Devonshay’s very-thug looking older brother also sent out a video telling all you goobers to keep his lil brotha’s name out ya mouth, if you know whats good for you.
#XXXTentacion's alleged murderer, Dedrick D. Williams, appeared in court at the Broward County Courthouse. He's being charge with 1 count of first-degree murder and held without bond.He has previous arrests for weapons possession, cocaine possession, domestic violence, grand theft auto, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Police have an arrest warrant for 2 more suspect in X's murder. #DedrickDWilliams