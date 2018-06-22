Living His Best Life: Did Klay Thompson Really Invite These THREE IG Honeys To Celebrate His Championship With Him?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson’s IG Honeys

IF there’s one person who knows how to party and celebrate a championship, it’s Klay Thompson. Last year he went to China and turned ALL the way up. This year, according to Barstool Sports, he chartered a jet with THREE IG honeys, who are all banging. We were able to grabs pics of two of them (one went private. sad). But fret not, because the cakes are cake-y. Take a look at one of the models…

Views. 🌞

A post shared by Maryam Iman (@manifesting_mary) on

Yup. Hit to flip to see more and envy Klay as you get to work on this Friday. Sigh.

Curving all the people who slept on me like 💁🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️😂

A post shared by Maryam Iman (@manifesting_mary) on

“Shawty mean as shit but she super thick”

A post shared by Maryam Iman (@manifesting_mary) on

When he finally says he’ll eat the groceries

A post shared by 📍Los Angeles (@whitney_mei_hwa) on

    Head always nappy🤦🏽‍♀️😏

    A post shared by 📍Los Angeles (@whitney_mei_hwa) on

    Are we having lunch on the balcony ?

    A post shared by Maryam Iman (@manifesting_mary) on

    Comments

