Everything Is Love: The Coupled Up Carters Enjoy An Evening Of Enamored Black Excellence In England
Jay Z And Beyoncé Enjoy A Night Out In London
Your faves Queen Bey and Hubby Hov hit the Arts Club in Mayfair this week while in town for OTRII. This is one of their favorite spots and you can almost always guarantee the paps will get some shots of them leaving the spot at like 3 am….
Which is precisely when these pics were taken this week.
"I'm out in the art clubs in London sipping tea, feel me?" JAY-Z and Beyoncé were photographed as they left The Arts Club in Mayfair, London on Thursday evening. The couple have been staying in East Woodhay while they perform across Europe on their "On The Run II Tour." With their next show scheduled for Saturday in Copenhagen, they headed to nearby London for a date night. The Dover Street private members club is a favorite haunt of the couple while in the English capital. According to their website, the club was "instituted for the purpose of facilitating the social intercourse of those connected with, or interested in, art, literature or science." The Creative Director of PUMA Basketball is wearing a Planes x The Family Crown, a pair of Maison Margiela virgin wool flannel drawstring trousers ($595), and PUMA Suede sneakers ($65). #JAYZ #Beyonce
