Everything Is Love: The Coupled Up Carters Enjoy An Evening Of Enamored Black Excellence In England

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

Singer Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z were spotted leaving The Arts Club at 3 in the morning in Mayfair, London, UK.

SplashNews

Jay Z And Beyoncé Enjoy A Night Out In London

Your faves Queen Bey and Hubby Hov hit the Arts Club in Mayfair this week while in town for OTRII. This is one of their favorite spots and you can almost always guarantee the paps will get some shots of them leaving the spot at like 3 am….

Singer Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z were spotted leaving The Arts Club at 3 in the morning in Mayfair, London, UK.

SplashNews

Which is precisely when these pics were taken this week.

Hit the flip for details on Hov’s ‘fit

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus