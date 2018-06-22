Reginae Carter Claps At YFN Lucci Haters, But Was He Caught Creeping?
Rumors Swirl About YFN Lucci Creepin’
Reginae Carter took to IG live this week and addressed folks “hating” on her relationship. To be fair, folks have been leaving all kinds of comments to her on IG and IG live, questioning her relationship with her rapper boo…
Reginae says everyone going off about her and Lucci’s love life is WACK. All she wants is a little space from the hate…that’s all.
Yall are wack okYyyay? @colormenae Speaking out honey 💅🏼
So what prompted the invasive comments? Well, this photo of Lucci, seemingly with a fan who happens to be a skripper is making it’s rounds. The woman in the photo claims he couldn’t resist putting his hands on her butt and the post has attract thousands of likes and comments. Folks were instigating the fan picture to Reginae.
Do you think Reginae should be concerned over this?
But wait…an intimate fan photo is not all Lucci is accused of doing. Someone is claiming he’s been creeping with an older woman, inviting her to his studio. Hit the flip to see.
A supposed snitch that works in the studio that Lucci records at is claiming that he was super close to a woman he invited to work with. The details seem sparse, could this all just be made up???
Hmmm, just a few days ago Lucci was holding Reginae down on the gram…
Maybe rumors are just RUMORS. Leave the poor girl alone! What are YOUR thoughts?