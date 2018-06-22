‘Black Panther’ Items Are Headed To Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History

Smithsonian’s National Museum Is Getting Some Black Panther Pieces

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is soon going to house a few items that belong to the Black Panther film.

The organization made the announcement of the eciting acquisition on Wednesday, saying that the 2018 blockbuster film “illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures. The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of black culture and identity.”

We're excited to announce the acquisition of several objects related to @theblackpanther! 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏿‍♂️🙅🏿‍♀️🙅🏽‍♂️ Black Panther is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics. Learn more: https://t.co/dIJp7SLRPh #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9HIKejU6BJ — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) June 20, 2018

The items from the film acquired by the museum include the costume worn by Chadwick Boseman, along with a shooting script that’s autographed by Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and two pages of a spec script and 24 high-resolution production photos.

As of now, Black Panther is making history as the third-highest grossing film domestically at $699.66 million, and also sits in 9th place worldwide with $1.34 billion.

As of now, there’s no word on when these items will be available for viewing in the museum, but we’re hoping it’s soon!