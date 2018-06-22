Sweet Christmas: Mike Coulter, Faith Evans & Other Celebs Attend The ‘Luke Cage’ Premiere

Luke Cage New York Premiere Photos

The cast of Luke Cage stormed the red carpet Thursday for the Season 2 premiere of their Netflix program at New York’s Edison Ballroom.

Luke Cage himself Mike Colter was on hand with his wife who’s expecting their second child…

as well as co-stars Alfre Woodard

and Simone Missick who brought her hubby Dorian Missick as her date…

as well as “Luke Cage” newbie (the very beautiful) Gabrielle Dennis.

The cast celebrated with special guests Faith Evans and Jadakiss

as well as Rakim and KRS-One.

“Luke Cage” season 2 is available for binge-watching NOW on Netflix.

Will you be watching???

More premiere photos on the flip.