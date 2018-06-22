Sweet Christmas: Mike Coulter, Faith Evans & Other Celebs Attend The ‘Luke Cage’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Netflix


Spotted…0

Luke Cage New York Premiere Photos

The cast of Luke Cage stormed the red carpet Thursday for the Season 2 premiere of their Netflix program at New York’s Edison Ballroom.

Luke Cage himself Mike Colter was on hand with his wife who’s expecting their second child…

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

 

as well as co-stars Alfre Woodard

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

and Simone Missick who brought her hubby Dorian Missick as her date…

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

as well as “Luke Cage” newbie (the very beautiful) Gabrielle Dennis.

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

The cast celebrated with special guests Faith Evans and Jadakiss

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

as well as Rakim and KRS-One.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

“Luke Cage” season 2 is available for binge-watching NOW on Netflix.

Will you be watching???

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

More premiere photos on the flip.

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Netflix

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

    Continue Slideshow

    Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus