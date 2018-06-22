Mariah Taught Her: Lil Kim Pettily Refuses To Recognize The Existence Of Nicki Minaj, Lara BEEN Croft [Video]

Image via Splash

Lil Kim Denies Knowing Who Nicki Minaj Is

Really? Still?? After all these years of beefing and high-school shenanigans Lil Kim is still planting shady palm trees over Nicki Mianj’s colorfully-wigged dome piece.

Kimberly Jones was spotted on the red carpet for the launch of Paris Hilton’s new BooHoo collection and the folks at ET caught up with her to ask a couple of questions…

Now, the question is, did this ET reporter know about Kim’s cold war with Onika and ask a shady question anyway, or is this just another example of mainstream (see, white) outlets being completely ignorant to hip-hop’s political landscape?