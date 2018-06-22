Beat It And Boot It: YG Sued for Assault, Battery, & Theft At Las Vegas Hotel And Casino

YG Has Just Been Sued for Assault, Battery, & Theft

According to reports from TMZ, a supposed fan has filed a lawsuit against YG.

This person is alleging that the rapper got his crew to beat him up after he unsuccessfully tried to get a picture with the Compton native at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino last month. Court documents claim that YG not only rejected the fan’s photo request, but then the rapper allegedly proceeded to start cursing at him, and as he walked away, he instructed his crew to “get him.”

The man alleges that the rapper’s crew surrounded him, punching him in the face while they held him down. He also claims that while he was “totally out of it” from the brutal beating, YG came and snatched his diamond-laced pendant and gold chain.

According to the fan’s account, the rapper and his crew immediately fled the scene. He is suing YG for assault, battery, and theft and also wants at least $250,000. Beyond that, the alleged victim is also roping in the Vegas hotel where the incident took place for their lack of adequate security.