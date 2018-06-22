Hoy En Mi Gente News: New Mom Eva Longoria Speaks Out Against Border Separations, “Families Belong Together”

Eva Longoria Shares Thoughts On Family Separations After Giving Birth To Son Santiago

Eva Longoria gave birth to her son Santiago earlier this week and just days after her birth she shared his photo along with an important political message addressing the current state of US affairs…

Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether

We’re glad to see her speaking out — especially when so many other folks would have just focused on their new baby. Longoria, who is 43 gave birth on Tuesday. Santiago is her first child, and hubby José “Pepe” Baston, 50, has three children from a previous marriage.

