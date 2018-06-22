Congrats: Ameriie And Her Husband Lenny Nicholson Welcome Their First Child, River Rowe

Ameriie Welcomes Her Newborn Baby Boy, River Rowe

It looks like Ameriie gave birth to his first child back in May, but she just recently took to her social media pages to chare a picture of her bundle of joy.

The singer shared via Instagram that she and her husband, Lenny Nicholson, have welcomed their first child together, River Rowe Charles L. Nicholson.

She lovingly captioned the photo of her baby boy: “1 magical month later… | River Rowe Charles L. Nicholson God blessed us with our baby boy May 15th, 2018. River, we love you and we’re so honored to be your parents, to be your foundation and your rock in this thing called life. God bless you, our beautiful son. #RiverRowe #MommysLilCupcake.”

The “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” singer announced that she was pregnant on her birthday back in January.

The 38-year-old and her husband got married in June 2011, this is their first child together.

Congrats to the happy couple and their newest addition!