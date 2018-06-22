Dangerous Woman: Ariana Grande Revealed That Pete Davidson’s SNL Schlong Is 10-Inches Long & Hilarity Ensued
Ariana Grande Tells A Fan About Pete Davidson’s Penis
Ariana Grande is speaking on her strong SNL loving with Pete Davidson and telling fans about her man’s super satisfying bedroom behavior.
As previously reported the 4-octave cake having songstress is engaged to Pete Davidson and she’s apparently being pummeled to “Side to Side” smithereens by her TEN INCH PENIS having hubby-to-be.
Ariana shared the TMI with a fan who asked about an interlude on her album titled “Pete”.
“How long is Pete? Oh as in the interlude…”, said the fan.
“Like 10 inches?” replied Ariana in the since-deleted tweet.
MA’AM.
Ariana’s gaggle of Grandes are now in a TIZZY and they can’t stop commenting on her Pete Davidson peen revelation.
HILARIOUS! Is THIS why they got engaged after dating for just a few weeks???
More Ariana Grande fans reacting to her Pete Davison tweet on the flip.
On Instagram, Pete and Ariana flirted over rumors about his oversized passion pipe.
“I tried to comment something filthy but it didn’t let me. I’ll just tell you later :)’ said Pete. “h2gkmo [Honest to God knock me out] I’m in the kitchen,” said Ariana.