Dangerous Woman: Ariana Grande Revealed That Pete Davidson’s SNL Schlong Is 10-Inches Long & Hilarity Ensued

Wait, what?!

Ariana Grande Tells A Fan About Pete Davidson’s Penis

Ariana Grande is speaking on her strong SNL loving with Pete Davidson and telling fans about her man’s super satisfying bedroom behavior.

As previously reported the 4-octave cake having songstress is engaged to Pete Davidson and she’s apparently being pummeled to “Side to Side” smithereens by her TEN INCH PENIS having hubby-to-be.

Ariana shared the TMI with a fan who asked about an interlude on her album titled “Pete”.

“How long is Pete? Oh as in the interlude…”, said the fan.

“Like 10 inches?” replied Ariana in the since-deleted tweet.

MA’AM.

Ariana’s gaggle of Grandes are now in a TIZZY and they can’t stop commenting on her Pete Davidson peen revelation.

Ariana after Petes 10 inches… I mean 1 minute @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/lLXG8oq3DF — jules🐝🌻 (@TLICforari) June 22, 2018

@ArianaGrande 10 INCHES SIS OMFG pic.twitter.com/8zYEQY1NZf — Jaya Hampton (PLS FOLLOW ME ARIANA)♡ (@JayaHampton) June 22, 2018

HILARIOUS! Is THIS why they got engaged after dating for just a few weeks???

