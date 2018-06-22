Bye Black Ink! Kat Tat Finally Opened Her Beverly Hills Shop & Guess Who Was There To Support Her….

Kat Tat Hosts Grand Opening For Enigma Beverley Hills

Last night, Kat Tat cut the ribbon on her Beverly Hills shop “Enigma” after months of preparation. The tattoo artist was ex-communicated from her Chicago base “9 Mag” last year after a sneaky sexual relationship with the shop’s owner Ryan Henry went wrong.

Welp! Now Kat can now officially call the swanky hood of Beverly Hills her own, and guess who came out to show their undeniable support for her? Charmaine, with her boo and Dani Jay from Black Ink Crew Chi.

Dani says she and Kat have grown from high school together to bridesmaid…guess she’s still getting married after all of Terrence’s dirty dogging???

It’s not a shock that these two came out to support. None of the other cast was there however…Previously Ryan Henry told us that Charmaine and Dani were “Kat’s friends” at the shop.

I never felt that Charmaine was disloyal. I’m gonna give it to her just like I’d give it to Danielle. We brought you in the shop initially as Kat’s friends and when it was time for me to remove myself from those people, if they had to pick sides I couldn’t ask them to pick my side. If that woman and I weren’t in a comfortable space together I wouldn’t want her to come back and work whenever she wanted.

Hit the flip for more from the opening night.