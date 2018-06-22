Exclusive: Bank Seeks To Put Mary J Blige In Default After She Blows Off Foreclosure Suit

Bank Accused The Singer Of Failing To Pay The Mortgage On Her New Jersey Mansion

The bank suing Mary J Blige to foreclose her New Jersey mansion says the singer hasn’t bothered to respond to their case and they want possession of her house immediately.

That’s according to court papers filed recently in Blige’s foreclosure case, where Apex Bank accused the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer of blowing off the chance to respond to their case and asked the judge to rule in its favor.

Through her company, The Prudence Group, Blige bought the home back in 2008 for $12 million, using an $8.1 million mortgage. But the bank said Blige stopped paying the mortgage back in February, and it hasn’t seen a dime since. In total, Apex Bank says Blige and now ex-husband Kendu Isaacs owe a total of $7.6 million, plus interest.

The eight-bedroom, eleven bath house sits on four acres and boasts a theater, library, staff quarters and an artist’s studio, according to an old sales listing.

The bank now wants Blige out and the property sold ASAP at a Sheriffs Sale to settle Blige’s debt.