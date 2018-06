Hate it or love it?!

Porsha Williams Goes Red

Porsha Williams has a new look. The RHOA star apparently traded in her usual black Go Naked hair bundles for fire-engine red tracks.

The new look is courtesy of Atlanta-based wig guru Kellon Dyreck who styles the likes of Keri Hilson, Blac Chyna and Monica.

Porsha’s new look might be in celebration of her birthday. Today the reality star turns 37.

Happy B-Day Porsha!