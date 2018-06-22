Angry At The Swirl: White Ohio Cop Tossed For Illegally Detaining Daughter’s Black Boyfriend & Framing Him As A Pimp

Ohio Cop Tried To Frame Daughter’s Black Boyfriend As A Pimp, Fired

A Lorain, Ohio cop has been terminated after abusing his authority to detain is 18-year-old daughter and her black boyfriend in an illegal traffic stop.

John Kovach Jr. tried to convince his superiors that he approached the vehicle containing his daughter, her boyfriend Makai Coleman, 18, and two others because his ex-wife had “called to alert him” of a post that Makai Coleman had made on Facebook saying he would “pimp” the young girl out.

But then, the ex-wife denied that!

Kovach’s ex-wife told police in an April 17 interview that she did not know what Facebook post her ex-husband was referring to but that she believed he was trying to be a father and did “not want him to lose everything” as both “she and John have concerns about the relationship” between their daughter and Coleman.

Here is how the incident allegedly went down according to the firing documents and reports:

According to an internal investigation completed by Lt. Ed Super as well as dashcam footage from Kovach’s cruiser, shortly before 6 p.m. on April 16 a silver vehicle with a driver and three passengers passed Kovach’s patrol car in the same direction that he was facing on West 34th Street. Without alerting dispatch, Kovach initiates a stop. He tells the driver, his daughter’s boyfriend Makai Coleman, 18, to get out because he’s “going to jail.” Coleman asks Kovach what for and Kovach responds: “Have a seat in my car. We’ll make (expletive) up as we go.” Coleman goes and sits in Kovach’s cruiser. Kovach then addresses Gloria Morales, who comes out of her home nearby because her children are two of the three people in the car with Coleman. He tells Morales his daughter’s computer is inside her house and while she initially gives him permission to search the house, she later tells him to come back with a search warrant when he threatens to give her daughter a $300 ticket for not wearing her seatbelt. Morales and Kovach argue back and forth after Kovach tells her to go inside the house. When she says she is calling 911, he threatens to arrest her, telling her it is not an emergency, according to documents related to the firing. He tells her two children to get out of the car and go with Morales. At that point, he notices his daughter, Katlyn Kovach, 18, in the backseat. At that point, Kovach tells Coleman to get out of the cruiser and he pushes his daughter into the cruiser while she protests that she is 18 and can’t be arrested for without cause. He eventually gets her into the cruiser and drives away. While all of that was going on, Kovach had been called to a road rage incident on Leavitt Road. According to the dashcam footage, Kovach does not respond to the call from dispatch. Afterward, Kovach told Lt. Dan Smith he called Officer Efrain Torres after receiving the dispatch information and Torres told him he was not needed. Super noted nothing was seen or heard from the cruiser video to substantiate that Kovach made such a call. In a complaint filed by Smith, the lieutenant said he was called to Morales’ West 34th Street home after the incident because she called 911 and said that Kovach was at her home in uniform and refusing to leave. Smith said he spoke with both Coleman and his mother, and Coleman told him that Kovach had called him on the phone the week before and threatened to take out warrants against him and threatened to go to his Army recruiter to stop his enlistment. Kovach told Smith he was worried for his daughter because he didn’t believe Coleman to be a good person, having been arrested for marijuana possession, and that his daughter was staying with Coleman against her parents’ wishes, according to documents related to the firing

Disgusting!!!