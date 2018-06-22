Stuntin’ Like Her Daddy: Snoop Dogg’s Daughter CHOC Links Up With Kamaiyah For “New Phone, Who Dis” [AUDIO]
- By Bossip Staff
Snoop’s daughter Cori “CHOC” Broadus is serious about her singing career!
On the heels of her debut single, “Same” daughter of legendary entertainment mogul, Snoop Dogg and rising star, Cori Broadus – known as CHOC is storming the music scene with her hot new single, “New Phone, Who Dis?” feat. Bay Area sensation, Kamaiyah. She’s bringing back the old school R&B vibes with a positive message for women across world.
“New Phone, Who Dis” is now available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.
What did you think of the track?