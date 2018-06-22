Stuntin’ Like Her Daddy: Snoop Dogg’s Daughter CHOC Links Up With Kamaiyah For “New Phone, Who Dis” [AUDIO]

Snoop’s daughter Cori “CHOC” Broadus is serious about her singing career!

On the heels of her debut single, “Same” daughter of legendary entertainment mogul, Snoop Dogg and rising star, Cori Broadus – known as CHOC is storming the music scene with her hot new single, “New Phone, Who Dis?” feat. Bay Area sensation, Kamaiyah. She’s bringing back the old school R&B vibes with a positive message for women across world.

“New Phone, Who Dis” is now available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

What did you think of the track?