Ya Don’t Say: Study Shows Police Killings Make Black People Anxious, 65 Million Days Of Stress/Depression

Police Killings Cause Black People Stress Says Study

Here’s a lil’ something you already knew, watching Black people die senselessly at the hands of police is traumatizing and stressful.

That said, a study was conducted according to SCMP and the results were published in a medical journal called The Lancet. It was concluded that the affect of these killings is much more far-reaching than one might imagine.

“We found that when police kill unarmed black Americans, there is mental health fallout that reverberates throughout the black American community,” said senior author Alexander Tsai, an associate professor of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “This finding is significant because it shows that the effects of these killings go beyond immediate friends and family,” he told AFP.

Obviously these incidents have immediate effects on the surrounding community, but on a much larger national level as well:

Extended to the US black adult population, the findings suggest that police killings of unarmed black Americans could account for up to 65 million excess days of stress or depression per year, on a par with the mental health burden associated with diabetes, the study found.

Watching our people die might literally just kill us from stress and associated disease.

This is America.