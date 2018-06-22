Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer, Doctors Aren’t Sure How Much Longer He Has

Image via Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Joe Jackson Hospitalized For Cancer

The Jackson family is preparing for the worst as the patriarch of their iconic clan of entertainers is nearing the end.

According to TMZ, Joe Jackson has been hospitalized with a terminal stage of cancer and doctors do not believe that there is very much time left. Katherine, the grandchildren and his sons and daughter’s have gathered to be close to him.

Joe’s cancer, while unspecified, has been deemed inoperable and cannot be treated by other means.

The 89-year-old has been fighting the disease for several years.

We’ll keep you updated to his condition as details become available.