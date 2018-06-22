Coupled Up: Hennessy Carolina And Girlfriend Michelle Diaz Shop It Up With VOGUE for Pride Month! [VIDEO]

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Shows Off Her Relationship With Model Michelle Diaz,/h2>

We don’t know how we missed this one but.. Cardi B’s lil sis Hennessy has a serious girlfriend. The pair shop it up as part of a VOGUE feature for the NYC Pride Parade. Here’s the cute background story on how they met:

Cardi B’s little sister, 22-year-old Hennessy Carolina, has been dating her girlfriend Michelle Diaz for over a year, and they met the way young people do these days: over the Internet. It started late one night when Hennessy was scrolling through Instagram. “I was on my Explore page and I just saw somebody with a nice outfit on and with nice bone structure, but her hat was covering half of her eyes. I turned to my sister and I was like, ‘This is a cute girl on Instagram!’ ” she says. “Right away, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ The outfit Diaz wore that made Hennessy swoon? A Supreme hat, a Ralph Lauren coat, Kenzo shirt, Supreme gloves, Kenzo jeans, and Puma sneakers.

Hennessy is pure comedy. Are these two couple goals?