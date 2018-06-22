Lauren London, Draya Michele, Matt Barnes And More Honored At “Toast To Young Hollywood” Event [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Jorge Meza

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle, Angela Rye and Demetrius Shipp Jr., Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, Justine Skye were just a few of the celebrities who were seen on the scene for the 3rd Annual “Toast To Young Hollywood” event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where cocktails were provided by D’USSE Cognac. Lauren, Angela, Demetrius, Draya Michele, Lou Williams, as well as former NBA champion Matt Barnes, were among several celebrities who were honored in LA for their influence in the worlds of sports, music, entertainment and politics.

Jorge Meza

We love that Nipsey was on hand to support Lauren at the D’USSE-sponsored the event.

Enjoy more photos from the event below.

Tonight- @drayamichele. Thanks for the honor @missdiddyla

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

With some real ones @hairlovebydominique @jskystyle

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

Iconic dream GF’s 💕

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

B A L E N C I A G A

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Hit the flip for the full list of honorees

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Hollyweird, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus