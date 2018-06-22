Lauren London, Draya Michele, Matt Barnes And More Honored At “Toast To Young Hollywood” Event [Photos]
Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle, Angela Rye and Demetrius Shipp Jr., Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, Justine Skye were just a few of the celebrities who were seen on the scene for the 3rd Annual “Toast To Young Hollywood” event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where cocktails were provided by D’USSE Cognac. Lauren, Angela, Demetrius, Draya Michele, Lou Williams, as well as former NBA champion Matt Barnes, were among several celebrities who were honored in LA for their influence in the worlds of sports, music, entertainment and politics.
We love that Nipsey was on hand to support Lauren at the D’USSE-sponsored the event.
Ohkay …….. OHKAYYYYY ✨✨✨ I’m Honoring My Friend @idirectorx Next Wednesday inside of “TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD” ……. What a Year!! 👌🏾👌🏾 Cheers to You X for Continuing to Push the Culture Forward and being a Creative of some of The Best Art our Generation has ever Seen!!!! Hosted by: @sincereshow 👏🏾|| email: MEDIACLIENTRSVPTTYH@GMAIL.COM ||
It’s My Pleasure to Be able to Honor My Friend , My Family @laurenlondon inside “TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD” next Wednesday 👑👑👑 You we’re one of the First Real LA girls to hit mainstream and introduce who WE Are To the World ✨✨ You are Forever a Shining Star!! Can’t wait to celebrate you next week. || Email: MediaClientRSVPTtyh@Gmail.com || #TTYH2018 #BETAwardsWeekend2018
There’s No Way , that I would ever have an honoring ceremony and NOT Honor My Mayor, My Inspiration and My Dear Sister @ajalbrown 👑👑👑 For the Change you’ve brought to The Great of Compton because NUMBERS DONT LIE and for Your Heart towards our Community , I’m elated to Honor You next Wednesday inside of “TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD” 2018. I Salute You Mayor of Compton @ajalbrown || Email: MediaClientRsvpTtyh@gmail.com ||
Of Course I’m Honoring Queen @phasetoo (Tina Davis) , For Being one of the absolutely Most Important Managers to Grace this Business, I will scream your Legacy until the end of time. Thank You for taking the Actual TIME to be who you’ve Been to Me in My Career , Always a Call Away , Always reminding Me of My Greatness. I’m honored to Be Able to Honor you at “TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD” Next Week , June 20th. ❤️ || Email: MediaClientRSVPTtyh@gmail.com #BETawardsWeekend #TheBrandGroupLA
One of My Biggest Moments as a little girl from LA is being able to Honor @bigboy at “Toast To Young Hollywood” this week!!!! Wowwwwww , Big is LITERALLY the Voice of LOS ANGELES , The Voice of My Community , Thank You for all you’ve done to be a positive role model and leader of this culture !!! Shout out to my sister @djcarisma || email: MediaClientRSVPTtyh@gmail.com
For those Oh Too Humble Souls Just as @2mabasa I HAD to ensure that he knows that every ounce of hard work and soul he carefully dedicates to this is NOT taken for Granted!!! From the moment we met, Youve been incredible supportive Soul and I’m Honored to Honor You!!! This is a night of Celebration because YouTube got the Best of the Best. And the beauty of being who I am is that I can say what I want !! 🤗🤗 #TumaForPresident || Email: MediaClientRSVPTtyh@gmail.com || #TheCulture #TTYH
Okay So I’m Currently Getting My hair done as I Work and My Stylist @socalmanes LITERALLY just LOST her mind when @dshippjr FaceTimed Me and she doesn’t care about ANYONE. SO Cleaaarrllllyyy I made the right choice 🤣🤣🤣 @dshippjr our friendship is real and pure and I Honor You for truly living out your dreams and Playing the Hell out of a role of one of the greatest musicians of our time. We Going UP tomorrow 😜😜😜
For everything and every piece of Human that you ACTUALLY are @matt_barnes9 and Not whatever is said , I Honor You!!! For your continuous commitment to your Community and Actually giving a REAL Care while doing the REAL Work and never conforming to anything that the World wants you to Be. You Inspire Me!!! TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD TOMORROW 😜😜😜😜
The True Definition of Using your Platform to effect Change, To Sound the Alarm on Our Voice as a Community and to Dare Anyone Get in Your Way ……… That’s My Sister for Real!!!! 👑👑👑👑 We’re all watching YOU, We All Have Your Back Covered and I’m Honored to have been birthed in the same Generation/ Time as You to Witness it and Ride with you. I Honor you @angelarye !!!! To My Boo @jcouturepr you are everything. #ToastToYoungHollywood #TTYH2018
YEP!!! True Story, My Homie @louwillville Came in Early to the WeST …….. Haaaddddd to Honor Lou for being a superstar on and off the court !!! A very special Thank You to @thenbpa for partnering with me on this honor !!! What a special night happening tonight. #THINK450 #PlayersVoice #PVA #NBPA cc: @mslatoyas