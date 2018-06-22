Lauren London, Draya Michele, Matt Barnes And More Honored At “Toast To Young Hollywood” Event [Photos]

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle, Angela Rye and Demetrius Shipp Jr., Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, Justine Skye were just a few of the celebrities who were seen on the scene for the 3rd Annual “Toast To Young Hollywood” event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where cocktails were provided by D’USSE Cognac. Lauren, Angela, Demetrius, Draya Michele, Lou Williams, as well as former NBA champion Matt Barnes, were among several celebrities who were honored in LA for their influence in the worlds of sports, music, entertainment and politics.

We love that Nipsey was on hand to support Lauren at the D’USSE-sponsored the event.

Enjoy more photos from the event below.